Fired Security Guard Arrested For Stalking Kris Jenner

Joshua Jacobs, former security guard for the gated community Kris Jenner lives in, broke the arm at the security gate, and according to TMZ, this is his 3rd attempt to get to Kris. Jacobs made it to the front of Kris’s home when her private security subdued him until police arrived.

When police took Jacobs into custody, they found a sign-in sheet that security uses for the community. That alone could land him a charge of theft. For now, Jacobs has been charged with felony stalking.

You would think after two attempts, Kris would have taken out a restraining order on him. Perhaps now is finally the time.

Why Jacobs is compelled to continue trying to get to Kris, is unknown.