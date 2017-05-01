Ja Rule And Fyre Festival Being Sued For $100 Million For What Is Now The Worst Concert In History

Hours ago, a class action lawsuit was filed against Ja Rule, Billy McFarland, and their company Fyre Media Inc. . A copy of the filing was provided to iBankCoin.com by Geragos & Geragos – the high profile law firm which has represented such clients as Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Winona Ryder, Ke$ha, and former Bill Clinton business partner Sousan McDougal.

The lawsuit being filed in a California court, plaintiff Daniel Jung asserts that, “The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees—suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions—that was closer to ‘The Hunger Games’ or ‘Lord of the Flies’ than Coachella. Plaintiff brings this class action on behalf of all ticket buyers and festival attendees defrauded and wronged by Defendants, and seeks damages in excess of $100,000,000.00 on behalf of himself and the Class.”

The fraud part describes, “Defendants had been aware for months that their festival was dangerously under-equipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in attendance… …the few contractors who had been retained by Defendants were refusing to work because they had not been paid. At the same time, however, Defendants were knowingly lying about the festival’s accommodations and safety, and continued to promote the event and sell ticket packages. The festival was even promoted as being on a “private island” once owned by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar—the island isn’t private, as there is a “Sandals” resort down the road, and Pablo Escobar never owned the island.”