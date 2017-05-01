Just Call Him “Cyrus.” Billy Ray Legally Changing His Name And Releasing EDM Version Of “Achy Breaky Heart”

Billy Ray Cyrus is ready for a career reinvention.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 55-year-old, mullet-sporting, father of 6 revealed his intention to release some new versions of his hit “Achy Breaky Heart,” in honor of the song’s 25th anniversary. He’s released a “swampier” version of the original (we don’t know what that means), and plans to release a Spanglish version, and what is sure to be our personal favorite, an EDM version. Two dubsteppin’ for sure!

Not only that, Billy Ray is also planning to legally change his name to simply, “Cyrus.” He told Rolling Stone of his plans to travel to the hospital where he was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky and sign to documents to throw the Billy Ray from his life. “After August 25th, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray. I’m just going by my last name Cyrus. I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with.”

Cyrus is currently working on a new album, along with preparing for the Season Two premiere of Still the King on CMT in the summer.

