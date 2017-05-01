Michael McDonald to Release First Album in Nearly 10 Years

By Abby Hassler

Five-time Grammy winner Michael McDonald will release his first new album in nearly a decade on Sept. 15. Wide Open features guest collaborations with Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Marcus Miller and Branford Marsalis.

Related: Watch Solange Join Michael McDonald to Sing ‘What a Fool Believes’

McDonald will celebrate the release of Wide Open with an extensive summer and fall tour, including a headlining performance at Carnegie Hall October 19. Check out his full tour itinerary below.

6/10 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

6/12 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

6/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

6/16 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

6/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Ctr for the Performing Arts

6/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

6/20 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center

6/23 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass—June Experience

6/25 – Denver, CO @ Hudson Gardens & Event Center

6/27 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

6/28 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts

6/30 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Festival

7/1 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

7/2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/7 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

7/8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Hotel & Casino

7/9 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

7/12 – Dayton, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

7/14 – Mequon, WI @ Gathering on the Green

8/6 – Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair & Event Center

8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

8/10 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

8/11 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

8/12 – Goldendale, WA @ Maryhill Winery Amphitheater

8/15 – Livermore, CA @ Wente Vineyards

8/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

8/18 – Reno, NV @ Carson Valley Inn Casino—TJ’s Corrall

8/19 – West Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

8/20 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

9/15 – Del Mar, CA @ Kaaboo

10/13 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

10/19 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

10/21 – Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Jazz Holiday at Coachman Park

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/24 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/28 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

11/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

Never miss a tour date from Michael McDonald with Eventful.