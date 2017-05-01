Ryan Seacrest Is Officially Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest is relocating to New York City.

After Michael Strahan’s exit from his position as Kelly Ripa’s co-host, Live with Kelly will now be Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ryan Seacrest has accepted a full-time job with the show and will also be an executive producer on the daytime series.

“Today, the next chapter of the Live story is about to be written,” she announced. “Today, my new co-host will officially be joining me on Live and today is a very good day.” She then thanked all the rotating co-hosts who appeared on her show this past year, as well as the fans for their patience. “Part of what makes this show so special is through helping us out, [the guest hosts] all became family and they are a part of the Live family forever.”

“Kelly and I have known each other for a long time and when this happened we were told to keep it a secret and we’re not great at that,” Seacrest explained before airing video of his clandestine ride to set that morning. Ripa added, “We don’t call it a secret anymore in my house, we call it a Seacrest.”