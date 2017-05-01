TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

So Now There’s a Mermaid Frappaccino

May 1, 2017 8:26 PM
Filed Under: food, Frappaccino, Mermaid, mythical creatures, Starbucks

A new mythical creature drink has been added to the Starbucks secrete menu.

Last week we were introduced to the Dragon Frappaccino, now a new drink has emerged. The Mermaid Frappaccino. A barista in Michigan made the first one after they ran out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frap.  The drink consists of a vanilla bean base blended with freeze-dried blueberries and drizzled with “a toasted coconut matcha sauce.” Apparently the drizzle sauce is made with eight pumps of white mocha sauce, three pumps toasted coconut syrup, three heaping scoops of matcha. Talk about sugar overload. Now that you have the recipe, go order or make your own.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live