The Chainsmokers Crash A Prom Right Across The Street From Their Concert (Video)

May 1, 2017 7:37 AM
Last Saturday night, Huntley High School held their senior prom inside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois.

Unbeknownst to any of the students, they were treated to a surprise performance from one of our favorites The Chainsmokers who were scheduled to headline a concert which happened to be right across the street.

One of the students actually emailed the band’s manager previously, and a filmographer with the band contacted the school’s principal, Scott Rowe to set up the surprise.  The duo agreed was totally game, and showed up for a surprise 10 minute set, much to everybody’s extreme delight and surprise.

