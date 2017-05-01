The Chainsmokers Crash A Prom Right Across The Street From Their Concert (Video)

Last Saturday night, Huntley High School held their senior prom inside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois.

Unbeknownst to any of the students, they were treated to a surprise performance from one of our favorites The Chainsmokers who were scheduled to headline a concert which happened to be right across the street.

Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BIOdSrfMKd — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) April 30, 2017

One of the students actually emailed the band’s manager previously, and a filmographer with the band contacted the school’s principal, Scott Rowe to set up the surprise. The duo agreed was totally game, and showed up for a surprise 10 minute set, much to everybody’s extreme delight and surprise.

Chainsmokers decided to make an appearance @hhshuntley Prom 2017 pic.twitter.com/JgEDszM8Vm — Bradley Aney (@MrAneyHHS) April 30, 2017

When chainsmokers show up at your prom! @TheChainsmokers pic.twitter.com/yx7fJ12HWC — Mckenzie Krich (@246kenzie) April 30, 2017

@mrallenmath27 that'll teach you to not come to prom! pic.twitter.com/I07D1LDkue — Dr. Scott Rowe (@ScottRowe158) April 30, 2017

Via HuffPost