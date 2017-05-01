TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

UT Stabbing Leaves One Dead And Three Others Injured

May 1, 2017 3:37 PM
Multiple people have been attacked and stabbed leaving one dead by an unknown assailant at the University of Texas in Austin.

The attack happened near the Gregory Gym, according to police.

“A text alert told us there was a threat on-campus,” said UT Austin Joseph Strassman about the incident. “A lot of people are on their phones. You can feel that most people are really nervous.”

One suspect is in custody, however police are still telling people to avoid the area.

All classes and campus events were cancelled for the remainder of the day.

 

