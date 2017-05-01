Val Kilmer Admits He Did Have Cancer

This meme was all over Facebook last week. Maybe you participated by asking friends to figure out which of ten concerts you didn’t really attend, often accompanied by a note about the first concert you ever saw. Sounds simple but… there could be a problem.

Often one’s ‘first concert’ is a security question – right up there with your first job and street you grew up on.

The executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance, Michael Kaiser, tells the NY Times that the meme posed a moderate security risk and that Facebook quizzes, in general, can reveal specifics about a person’s identifying details.

“You are expressing things about you, maybe in more subtle ways than you might think,” he said.

Kaiser elaborates here on being cautious about revealing too much in what seems to be fun and frivolity.