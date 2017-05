Police forces across Australia¬†from New South Wales to Victoria aren’t afraid of using a few puns¬†and pranks to get their message across. Here’s some of the best Tweets from Australia’s police. We have to admit, these are pretty punny (see what we did there).

If I wait here,

If I just wait here,

Would you drive slowly or just speed down the road? #snowpatrol pic.twitter.com/wZ4XZy8JVr — NSW Police (@nswpolice) April 29, 2017

Sober you telling drunk you don't drink and drive. Always listen to sober self. pic.twitter.com/Y9Jq7REQYt — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) May 1, 2017

If you look closely, you can see a valid excuse for speeding. pic.twitter.com/c9LgOqf572 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) April 20, 2017

Murray Bridge man reported for being found in possession of a #laser and a taser! https://t.co/solKISRjqV pic.twitter.com/LjPSbJeIYJ — SA Police News (@SAPoliceNews) March 31, 2017

Before heading off on #Easter holidays, don't forget to lock up your house & keep your valuables out of the reach of opportunistic thieves. pic.twitter.com/dKIkPeAhqX — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) April 15, 2017

#BREAKING First look at a blinker being used in NSW. pic.twitter.com/OoGzRjMxni — NSW Police (@nswpolice) April 24, 2017