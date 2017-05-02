Brawl Erupts On All Nippon Airways Flight From Japan To LA

Wow, this video is crazy!

TMZ has video of two passengers engaged in an all out brawl on board a flight from Tokyo to LA.

Apparently the fight broke out after the two passengers got into an argument, flight attendants and passengers tried to unsuccessfully stop the men.

The fight stopped after security boarded the plane.

“Some one help! This guy is crazy,” you can hear the one man yell. To which the other replied, “You think I’m crazy? What about the government?!”

The 44-year-old man was then removed from the plane and he proceeded to attack airline employees in the terminal. He was arrested and charged with assault.

A rep for ANA said, via TMZ, “All Nippon Airways apologizes to our passengers on flight 6 to Los Angeles for the pre-flight incident. The individuals involved have been dealt with appropriately.”