TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Catch A Show At The Granada, Feed The Ducks At Cottonwood Park, And 42 Things To Do In Dallas Before You Die

May 2, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Bucket List, Concerts, Dallas, DFW, food, local, music, Shows, Things to Do

There’s a chance some of you have done every single item on this list, and if that is you, congrats, you Dallas better than any of us!

But for some of those that haven’t explored all that our city has to offer, we have a list of the 42 things all Dallasites need to add to their bucket list.

Some of them you’ve definitely done.  Tried fried desserts at the State Fair or maybe check out the adorable penguins at the Dallas Zoo.  Some of the bucket list items sound incredibly fun, like catching a show at the Granada or in Deep Ellum, or travel back to the pioneer days at Heritage Village.

Most have to do with food, like devouring a “Flintstones-sized” beef rib at Pecan Lodge, scarf down the Garbage Burger at E.J. Willis Gastropub, or inhale the queso at Matt’s Rancho Martinez.

Some of these sound not so fun, like watching two conspiracy theorists argue about the Kennedy assassination on the Grassy Knoll, or changing a tire whole parked on the shoulder on the Dallas North Tollway during rush hour.  They say this is a right of passage, but we will most definitely pass on this bucket list item.

You can check out the full list of 42 things HERE, and please let us know what else needs to be added!

Via Thrillist

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live