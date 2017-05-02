Chick-fil-A Offers Free Sandwiches For North Texas Teachers

May 2, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, Chick-Fil-A, DFW, free sandwich, North Texas, Teachers, Texas

North Texas educators can get free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday May 2, 2017.

Chick-fil-A’s will offer a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich to all teachers, educators and school administrators with a valid I.D. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.   “Our teachers do so much to support the future of students here in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area,” said Elizabeth Fritz, franchise Operator of the Chick-fil-A at Keller. “We want to use this day to recognize our educators for their hard work and to thank them for their service to our community.”

 

