‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Takes to Twitter to Address Lawsuit

The goofy half of husband-wife duo, Chip Gaines, recently took to Twitter to address a recent lawsuit that has been filed against him.

The lawsuit states Chip Gaines allegedly bought out the shares of Magnolia Realty from then-co-owners, John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark. Lewis and Clark claim the couple did this without telling them about plans for launching the television show.

According to the lawsuit, the pair claims their shares of the company were bought on May 6, 2013 and two days later the HGTV show was announced on May, 8, 2013.

At the time, Lewis and Clark paid Gaines $2,500 each for their share of the company but they’re now demanding $1 million plus their portion of the company back or other financial compensation.

The Fixer Upper star took to Twitter this weekend to fire back at his former partners. He shared a Bible verse Friday (John 1:5) in what many took to be a reference to the lawsuit. He then tweeted a more direct message, “Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later ‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit.. humm.”

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 28, 2017

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

Gaines’ attorney, Jordan Mayfield, has come forth to dismiss the lawsuit in a statement, saying, “We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines.”