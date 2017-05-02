TORNADO RELIEF DRIVEDonate To Help Van Zandt County Tornado Victims Today From 4:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Finally Settle On Name For Baby Boy

May 2, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: Baby, Cheryl Cole, father, liam payne, Mother, Name, One Direction

Liam Payne welcomed his first son into the world last month, and finally, he and his beau Cheryl Cole are ready to reveal the name they’ve given their boy.

Ladies and gentleman, we can officially welcome to the world, Bear Payne.  A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that the couple reportedly “couldn’t decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options.  But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago.  Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear.”

Via E!

