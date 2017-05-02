Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Finally Settle On Name For Baby Boy

Liam Payne welcomed his first son into the world last month, and finally, he and his beau Cheryl Cole are ready to reveal the name they’ve given their boy.

Ladies and gentleman, we can officially welcome to the world, Bear Payne. A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that the couple reportedly “couldn’t decide on a name for ages and kept toing and froing between options. But they both loved Bear and settled on it a few days ago. Despite the sleepless nights, the couple are completely smitten with little Bear.”

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Via E!