McDonald’s Introduces Fork Made Out Of French Fries. This Is Not A Drill.

May 2, 2017 9:50 AM
The Golden Arches truly have outdone themselves this time.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to introduce to you The Frork.  This new dining tool is a fork, made out of french fries.  No longer will you get salty fingers now that you don’t have to actually hold the fry.  Plus, that little bit of spillage from your hamburger?  You don’t have to feel bad about throwing it away. Scoop it up with your frork. and don’t look like a weirdo by using your fingers!

Come May 5, if you purchase a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich, you will be gifted with a free Frork, as long as supplies last.  And if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, supplies will not last very long.

Via Bustle

