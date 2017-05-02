Strangers Save A Toddler & A Baby From Drowning After Canton Area Tornado Hit

Everyone is still talking about the rescue in Myrtle Springs. It happened during last Saturday’s severe weather east of Dallas, which we now know produced a total of six tornadoes.

Twisters weren’t the only danger, as a young couple trying to find shelter discovered.

Caught in rising waters as they tried to escape the storms, their vehicle was swept away and overturned – with their two small children inside. Witnesses immediately jumped in to help, finally pulling the little ones from the SUV. Both were limp and unresponsive when one of the men started CPR – while a woman stood over them praying.

Thankfully, both children are expected to recover – and if you haven’t seen the video, you should.

Wow, just wow.