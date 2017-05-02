Student Stabbed By Fellow Student At Brewer High School

Fort Worth police said that an 18 year old student at Brewer High School has stabbed a 16 year old student in the throat Tuesday afternoon May 2, 2017.

White Settlement ISD said the pair was involved in an incident during lunch. “The students’ parents were contacted and school administration and local law enforcement investigated the situation,” said Desiree Coyle, White Settlement ISD Communications Director.

The campus was under a perimeter lock down and students remained in their classrooms while the police carried out their investigation.

Police said the suspect is in custody and charged with aggravated assault. The 16 year old male was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition