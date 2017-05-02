The Best & Worst Fashion From The Met Gala

The Met Gala is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Costume Institute which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It’s THE fashion event for just about any celebrity.

This year’s theme was inspired by designer Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. In a way, Kawakubo breaks all the rules when it comes to fashion. For her, clothes don’t have to be flattering.

With that basic premise in mind…we have put together a list of best or worst dressed celebrities from the evening. We say best or worst because we aren’t sure who falls into what category. Take a look a judge for yourself.

Let’s start with Cara Delevingne, who decorated her head for the event.

Katie Holmes went with a more traditional look for the evening.

Zendaya attended the world’s fanciest Jimmy Buffett concert.

Blake Lively took a different approach to feathers.

Bella Hadid opted for a lacy onesie.

Selena Gomez opted for something sweet and a little bit sexy.

Did anyone see Madonna on the red carpet. We couldn’t find her.

Jaden Smith was spotted carrying around his old hair.

And then we have Rihanna, who pieced together all the fabric scraps to create one solid outfit.

There you have it…all the fashion from the Met Gala 2017.