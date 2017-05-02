United Airlines Cremated The World’s Largest Bunny Without Permission

May 2, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Bunny, cremated, incinerated, Rabbit, Simon, United Airlines, world's largest rabbit

The hits just keep coming for United Airlines.

Just days after the news broke that Simon, the 3-foot bunny rabbit died in United’s care, we get word that the company also took it upon themselves to cremate him as well. According to the breeder, Annette Edwards said…

“The whole thing stinks of a cover-up. I had been asking United over and over again for his body so that I can have him examined here in Britain but they never got back to me. All I want to know is how he died.”

United finally got back to Edwards. The airline company told her that she would not be able to get an autopsy since the animal had been cremated.

What!!! Why on Earth would they think it was ok to cremate her rabbit? Not to mention this move makes them look guilty as hell!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live