Vajacials Are A Thing… And They’re Exactly What You Think They Are

Never one to shy away from beauty trends, I recently found myself Googling “vajacials.” They are essentially a facial… just for your downstairs.

If you’ve heard my Ideal Image spots, you’ve likely heard me boasting about laser hair removal on my nether regions. I’ve also tried Vajazzling. Gwyneth Paltrow once bragged about the miracle of sitz baths, and I watched the Real Housewives of Atlanta learn how to use Yoni eggs.

Now the latest step in beautifying your ladyparts is a facial for your virginia. (I hate the other v-word so I call them “virginias.”) The treatment is offered at spas and includes exfoliation to eliminate ingrown hairs, a moisturizing mask and a soothing lotion for aftercare.

Khloe Kardashian swears by them. I have yet to try this, but I’ll definitely report back if I do. In the meantime, here are a few DFW salons that offer it.

*Dallas- Smooth & Lovely Spa

*Dallas- Sugar Suite Lounge

Happy Pampering!

