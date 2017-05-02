Will This Elderly Couple Ever Get Off The Escalator Headed In The Wrong Direction?

We’ve all gotten on the wrong escalator. Let’s be honest, it was the cool thing to do in high school. Usually after school and horsing around the mall with your friends.

Now if you aren’t paying attention, getting on an escalator headed up when you’re trying to go down can prove to be quite difficult. For starters, you’re completely caught off guard. At some point, you’ve kind of made some progress getting down to the bottom that your pride takes over and you believe you can conquer it.

And then there’s this elderly couple who are never getting off the escalator. The couple spends a solid forty seconds just walking in the same place. Maybe they’re trying to get in a good workout? Do you think they ever turned around and just went back upstairs?