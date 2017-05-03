Check Out The First Trailer For The Dark Tower

The Dark Tower just dropped the first official trailer for the Stephen King novel based flick, which stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

It’s a classic case of good versus evil or the last Gunslinger versus the Man in Black. The Gunslinger played by Elba is trying to find the Dark Tower in hopes of saving his world. Meanwhile, the Man In Black played by McConaughey is looking to put an end to the Gunslinger and destroy the tower. If the tower is destroyed, Earth goes with it.

It looks like it’s going to be pretty gritty and dark. The Dark Tower is scheduled to hit theaters on August 4th.