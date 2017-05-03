Dad Trying To Fix His Daughter’s Ponytail Is The Most Adorable Video You’ll Watch All Day

All dads with little girls out there know the struggle this poor fella is feeling.

His daughter has beautiful, thick, super curly hair, and he’s doing his best to tie it in a puff on the top of her head. He uses a brush to sweep the curls, seemingly ties it perfectly snug, really he’s doing everything right. But of course, there is no mystery like your daughter’s hair. No matter how many times you think you’ve tied or shaped it perfectly, it just decides on its own to fall apart at a moment’s notice.

That’s what happened to this poor guy. Just wait until the end!

This video of this dad doing his daughters hair is so cute and funny. Wait for the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/oQjR6cuAbF — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 30, 2017

Via Refinery29