Dallas One Of Two Cities To Test Wendy’s New Delivery Service

May 3, 2017 6:54 AM
Wendy’s is trying to solve the age-old conundrum of what is fastest is not necessarily the easiest.

The fast food chain has partnered with the food delivery app DoorDash on an all new service that would allow delicious Wendy’s Frostys delivered right to our doors.  This pilot program will cover 135 restaurant across only two cities, Columbus, Ohio, and DALLAS!

According to a press release from the two companies, this joint venture between the companies “underscores the dueling needs of fast versus easy, and of how the speed of drive-through meals is being challenged by the convenience of delivery.”

To celebrate the launch of the new service too, deliveries from Wendy’s will be FREE, but for a limited time only!

