Dallas Woman Goes Viral With Homemade Met Gala Outfits (Video)

The Met Gala has become an annual showcase for the weirdest fashion choices celebrities can seem to muster.
This year was no exception.
We saw Jaden Smith carry his old dreadlocks as an accessory.
Cara Delevinge spray painted her completely bald head and dressed like a silver crayon alien.
And Rihanna wore Potpourri.
One person not fortunate enough to attend this year’s Met Gala, though, was Dallas resident Quenlin Blackwell. The teen “couldn’t make it” to the Gala this year, but that didn’t stop her from throwing her own fashion show inside her home, featuring many household appliances and decor accessorizing her outfits! We definitely saw a broom, a trash can, and a wicker basket.
Check her video out below!
Via Guide Live