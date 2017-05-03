Dragon Eyebrows Are The Latest Beauty Trend That Sound Like A Frappuccino

We’ve already been introduced to the feather brow and the barbed wire brow, and somehow people are still figuring out new ways to trick up their eyebrows.

The latest beauty trend sweeping Instagram? Dragon brows.

A self-taught makeup artist from Oregon posted a picture where she shaped her eyebrows in upward spikes, that definitely resemble a dragon, or ar the very least a Stegosaurus.

The artist, simply known as V, drew inspiration for the look after playing the popular video game Skyrim, and the spines on the dragons in the game gave her the idea to spike her brows. To achieve the look, she first brushed her hairs up with a spoolie, “followed by tiny, thin applications using a safe eyelash glue to hold them in place.”

What’s amazing, is she’s only been doing makeup artistry for three weeks!

