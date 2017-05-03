Dragon Eyebrows Are The Latest Beauty Trend That Sound Like A Frappuccino

May 3, 2017 6:33 AM
We’ve already been introduced to the feather brow and the barbed wire brow, and somehow people are still figuring out new ways to trick up their eyebrows.

Barbed wire brow

A post shared by @athenapaginton on

The latest beauty trend sweeping Instagram?  Dragon brows.

A self-taught makeup artist from Oregon posted a picture where she shaped her eyebrows in upward spikes, that definitely resemble a dragon, or ar the very least a Stegosaurus.

☰DRAGON BROW☰ I don't know why my original caption disappeared but here's a second go 🤞 This is a weird brow look I did today. The eyelashes are by @elfcosmetics and they were a complete disaster – I definitely won't be purchasing these again but I was too lazy to change them today 😂I was inspired to do another fun, weird brow look after being inspired by the recent creations of @stella.s.makeup 😙 ***If you don't like this look, that's totally fine. It was a fun artsy-fartsy look so don't get your panties in a wad 😂 I do delete spam, rude, or useless comments in order to promote good conversation. Only good vibes are welcome here ✌ #dragonbrows #eotd #eyeoftheday #eyemakeup #eye #messy #featherbrows #eyebrows #beautytrends #cosmetics #fashion #fashionphotography #makeupartist #mua #glossyeyes #green #bblogger #makeupmafia #slave2beauty #lotd #motd #instamakeup #instabeauty #instaglam #glam #makeupporn #makeupbyme #colourpop #ilovemakeup #love

A post shared by V (@harlibi) on

The artist, simply known as V, drew inspiration for the look after playing the popular video game Skyrim, and the spines on the dragons in the game gave her the idea to spike her brows.  To achieve the look, she first brushed her hairs up with a spoolie, “followed by tiny, thin applications using a safe eyelash glue to hold them in place.”

What’s amazing, is she’s only been doing makeup artistry for three weeks!

