Former Porn Star Claims She Is Pregnant With Drake’s Baby

May 3, 2017 4:08 PM
The woman Drake was seen spending time with after his break up with Jennifer Lopez, is now claiming that she is pregnant with the rap star’s child.

Sophie Brussaux has already hired 2 big NYC lawyers to get the paternity/child support ball rolling.  She claims she’s 3 1/2 months pregnant and pins down conception to either January 20 or 21.  A picture of the two together at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam was taken Jan. 24, so she also claims the time frame lines up.

Drake’s people were contacted by TMZ to comment on the situation,  “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”  Drake’s rep continued saying, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”  Also there is a claim that Brussaux was sleeping with another rapper at the time.

 

 

 

