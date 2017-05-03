Husband Surprises His Wife With An Orchestra Playing The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Theme Song For Her Birthday

What’s the best present you’ve ever gotten on your birthday?
Hold that thought. Sorry, it won’t even come close to this gift. Instagram user @logic301 surprised his wife with an entire orchestra!
Instagram user @itsjessandrea turned 25-years-old Tuesday. While she was fast asleep in her comfy bed, her hubby, @logic301 was planning her big birthday surprise. Very quietly, under the couple outdoor balcony, @logic301 was setting up an entire orchestra to play his wife’s favorite TV show theme song…the theme of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Besides being surprised, @itsjessandrea loved every single moment, saying she felt like a “Disney Princess.”
Relationship goals!