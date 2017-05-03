London Underground Uses Ed Sheeran Lyrics As Directions For Passengers

May 3, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: casle on the hill, directions, ed sheeran, london underground, lyrics, passengers, shape of you, Train, tube

Is there anything Ed Sheeran can’t get us through?  His songs often speak to our hearts describing lost love and heartbreak, or take us on a journey down memory lane like in “Castle on the Hill.”

The London Underground, however, has found a new way to implement their favorite son’s lyrics.  On the middle of the North Greenwich Tube Station, a whiteboard that reads “For Ed Sheeran Fans” stands tall.  On the whiteboard, a message is written that is full of Ed Sheeran song titles and lyrics.  It’s so punerrific.

The board was placed there to coincide with Sheeran’s performance at the O2 arena that weekend, but we wouldn’t mind seeing it up year round!

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live