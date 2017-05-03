London Underground Uses Ed Sheeran Lyrics As Directions For Passengers

Is there anything Ed Sheeran can’t get us through? His songs often speak to our hearts describing lost love and heartbreak, or take us on a journey down memory lane like in “Castle on the Hill.”

The London Underground, however, has found a new way to implement their favorite son’s lyrics. On the middle of the North Greenwich Tube Station, a whiteboard that reads “For Ed Sheeran Fans” stands tall. On the whiteboard, a message is written that is full of Ed Sheeran song titles and lyrics. It’s so punerrific.

Even though I'm so sick of hearing 'Shape of you' I did have a good chuckle @allontheboard @edsheeran #allontheboard ➗ pic.twitter.com/waXFdzn7rj — Ellie BS (@Ellierosebs) May 1, 2017

The board was placed there to coincide with Sheeran’s performance at the O2 arena that weekend, but we wouldn’t mind seeing it up year round!

Via Mashable