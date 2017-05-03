Man Divorces Wife After She Stops Him From Eating To Take A Snapchat Of Their Food

May 3, 2017 9:50 AM
This is being “hangry” personified!

A man in Jordan was set to enjoy a lovely dinner with his wife when she forced him to stop eating his food in order to take a picture of their meal.  Nothing unusual, really.  Food is pretty, y’all, and there’s no problem in wanting to remember it.

Unfortunately, this fella had been waiting to eat a looong time.  The luxury restaurant was apparently incredibly crowded, and they waited over an hour to be seated.  He was ready to eat, and was incensed when she told him to stop eating so she could finish her photos.

He tried to prevent her from taking the photos, and it only exacerbated the situation.  He ended up leaving the table, and raising his voice to seemingly anyone who would listen, following that performance by muttering the word “talaq,” meaning “divorce” under his breath.

He ended up leaving the restaurant without paying the bill, and apparently no longer with a wife.

Via IFP News

