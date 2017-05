We’ve seen those senior pictures before at parks, in front of lakes, and all other beautiful backdrops. But what about at Whataburger? That’s a pretty beautiful backdrop if you ask us! That’s exactly what Class of 2017 is doing. Trendsetting at one of the most beloved spots out in the state. It’s also the most Texan thing we’ve seen.

Here are some of the best senior pictures we’ve seen out there.

i had to get at least one senior pic at @Whataburger πŸ’πŸ» pic.twitter.com/Lz9IQlKG6J — β‡·HDβ‡Έ (@hddockal) April 17, 2017

Graduation is almost here! I have been so blessed throughout my college career. By God, profs, friends and @Whataburger. PC: @kendyllnicole pic.twitter.com/I9zaftAqqu — Alex Kown (@peaceup_akown) April 27, 2017

I wasn't kidding when I said I took some of my senior pictures at @Whataburger #whataforever πŸ˜›πŸ€˜ pic.twitter.com/QKKiD511H0 — Alyβ˜”οΈ (@AguillonAlyssa) March 15, 2017

Just got a few of the images from Kyle’s senior pictures. The ones at @Whataburger are amazing. pic.twitter.com/Oxhs7yP54Y — Corey Patterson (@coreypatterson) April 26, 2017

No better place to take senior pics at πŸ€›πŸ» @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/mwYhebTzLo — Big Mac (@denimmcintire) May 3, 2017