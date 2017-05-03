Stray Puppy Covered In Glue And Thrown In Mud Left For Dead, Makes Miraculous Recovery

May 3, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: animals, dog, Glue, Mud, pets, puppy, recovery, stray

We hear of kids being cruel, but a few in Turkey took being cruel to a whole new level.

They found this poor, stray puppy, covered him in glue, drug him through the mud, and just left him for dead.  Pascal’s skin was badly damaged from the chemicals in the glue, and he became about as stiff as a statue.  One of his ears even became necrotic due to being starved of blood.

Through a series of medical baths, and the incredible love and care of vets, Pascal makes an INCREDIBLE recovery, and less than month after being taken in looks better than ever!

Check out Pascal’s story below!

Via Daily Mail

