‘American Idol’ May Be Heading To ABC

It seems that American Idol could be heading to ABC for a March 2018 launch date.

TMZ broke the story, ABC made the offer a week ago and asked the owners of the show if it could be moved to NYC so Ryan Seacrest could host, now that he’s living there after being hired as Kelly Ripa’s new co-host. That idea was quickly cut and the show will stay in Hollywood.

Apparently there isn’t a signed deal yet, but according to sources the negotiations are pretty far along and all the fine details are being worked out.

ABC plans to make their announcement a week from next.