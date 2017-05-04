It’s International Firefighters Day: Let’s Celebrate With Firefighters And Puppies!

May 4, 2017 8:27 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Calendar, Firefighters, Firemen, Heroes, hot, puppies, sexy

We back the blue for police officers, and we’d also like to show support for firefighters who risk their lives every day to save others. In honor of International Firefighters Day, we’re showing our love for firemen with a collection of these heroes holding puppies.

Handle stressful situations like a dog… If you can't eat it or play with it, then pee on it and walk away! 😂🐶

Boston really does have the best views #firefightersandpuppies

Seriously, it's a fundraiser. For #puppies. Go get your 2016 Calendar today! www.firerescuedogs.com 🐶🚒🔥

Happy National Dog Day! 🐶❤️😍

