Jerry Seinfeld Has Recreated His Original Stand-Up Act for Netflix Special

May 4, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Jerry Seinfeld, Netflix, special

This is time travel of the funniest kind!

Jerry Seinfeld returned to his comedic roots – the mid ’70s – to re-create his original stand-up act for a Netflix special at the actual venue where he started: New York’s Comic Strip Live. In additional to his original material, he included original opening acts, Jimmy Brogan and Mark Schiff. Everything inside the club was made to look like it did 40 years ago, right down to the red-checkered tablecloths. The show was taped last weekend. No air date has been announced yet.

It may be hard to create the same hair!

Wonder how the old stuff holds up?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live