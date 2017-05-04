Melania Trump Accidentally Liked A Tweet About How Much She Hates Her Husband

May 4, 2017 2:14 PM
Whoooops.

Remember #FreeMelania? It’s the hashtag that surfaced almost immediately during President Trump’s inauguration speech after video footage went viral of Melania’s mood changes in an instant while talking to her husband. The hashtag resurfaced less than a month later when Melania shuddered after Trump touched her arm.

Of course the internet lost their minds over both videos. Many people claimed she was trapped in a terrible marriage. Ok, you get the idea.

Well, in what is perhaps the most genius troll of all time, Melania Trump’s Twitter account liked a tweet referencing the idea that she hates her husband or there’s trouble in paradise.

Obviously, it could have easily been an accident. Or like we said earlier, perhaps the ultimate troll to all the trolls who started #FreeMelania.

