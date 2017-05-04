Stephen Colbert Responds To #FireColbert

Host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert, isn’t too concerned that people are outrage of his monologue Trump comments. Nor does he care that there’s a hashtag trying to get him removed from his current position.

On Monday night, Colbert laid into President Trump, some saying he went too far with a joke. You can watch that HERE. The hashtag #FireColbert began trending shortly after the episode aired.

Well Colbert has answered the haters. On Wednesday night, Colbert began his opening monologue saying,

“I’m still here.”

Now, if you were expecting an apology…it doesn’t look you’re going to get one. Colbert did say he regretted his wording, but left things saying,