Student Dressed As Storm Trooper For Star Wars Day Causes Alarm

May 4, 2017 4:28 PM
In Ashwaubenon, Wis., a student dressed as a storm trooper for “Star Wars Day” prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police said the parent saw the student going through a back door, wearing body armor and a mask while carrying a bag.  Capt. Jody Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat, real or not, can’t be taken lightly.

School officials say they will re-emphasize the district’s no-costume policy.

 

