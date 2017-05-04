Summer Internships: See Which Companies Pay The Best!

Know someone looking for a high paying summer internship? If so, they’d better get moving… NOW!
CNN recently posted a list of the top paying internships (monthly salary)
- Facebook – $8,000
- Microsoft – $7,100
- ExxonMobil – $6,507
- Salesforce – $6,450
- Amazon, Apple, Bloomberg and Yelp – $6,400
- Yahoo and VMware – $6,080
In addition:
- BlackRock (investment management company) – $5,400
- Capital One – $5,000
- Deutsche Bank, AIG and Bank Of America – between $4,570 – $4,640
Last year’s college interns earned an average of $16.28 per hour/$2,600 per month.
Keep in mind, just 56% of last year’s college seniors who had internships… were paid., according to NACE.