Summer Internships: See Which Companies Pay The Best!

May 4, 2017 12:03 PM
Know someone looking for a high paying summer internship? If so, they’d better get moving… NOW!

CNN recently posted a list of the top paying internships (monthly salary)

  • Facebook$8,000
  • Microsoft – $7,100
  • ExxonMobil – $6,507
  • Salesforce – $6,450
  • AmazonApple, Bloomberg and Yelp – $6,400
  • Yahoo and VMware – $6,080

In addition:

  • BlackRock (investment management company) – $5,400
  • Capital One – $5,000
  • Deutsche Bank, AIG and Bank Of America – between $4,570 – $4,640

Last year’s college interns earned an average of $16.28 per hour/$2,600 per month.

Keep in mind, just 56% of last year’s college seniors who had internships… were paid., according to NACE.

