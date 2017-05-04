Summer Internships: See Which Companies Pay The Best!

Know someone looking for a high paying summer internship? If so, they’d better get moving… NOW!

CNN recently posted a list of the top paying internships (monthly salary)

Facebook – $8,000

– Microsoft – $7,100

– $7,100 ExxonMobil – $6,507

– $6,507 Salesforce – $6,450

– $6,450 Amazon , Apple , Bloomberg and Yelp – $6,400

, , and – $6,400 Yahoo and VMware – $6,080

In addition:

BlackRock (investment management company) – $5,400

(investment management company) – $5,400 Capital One – $5,000

– $5,000 Deutsche Bank, AIG and Bank Of America – between $4,570 – $4,640

Last year’s college interns earned an average of $16.28 per hour/$2,600 per month.

Keep in mind, just 56% of last year’s college seniors who had internships… were paid., according to NACE.