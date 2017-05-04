Tony Romo Sets Hits Sights On Qualifying For U.S. Open

Tony Romo stayed away from the game of golf during the latter years of his career in order to avoid injury. Now that the former Cowboys quarterback is retired, it looks like he is ready to once again pursue another of his passions.

Romo is among the 9,500 players who signed up to qualify for the U.S. Open, where he will play an 18-hole qualifier at Split Rail Links and Golf Club, about 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. If Romo advances, the next step to get into the tournament is in Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Romo has tried to qualify for the tournament before, making it out of the local qualifying in 2010 before withdrawing during the next round after two weather delays.

Romo will participate in the local qualifying round Monday.

Via ESPN