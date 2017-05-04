Vogue India Put Kendall Jenner on Their Anniversary Cover and the Internet Is Not Having It

What a rough few weeks it’s been for Kendall Jenner. Seems like everything the model tries to participate in ends up backfiring for her. The latest: a cover on Vogue India for the magazine’s 10th anniversary. The photo for the cover was taken by Mario Testino in Jaipur, India, who also guest-edited the issue — his 12th Vogue takeover.

Following the magazine’s Instagram and Twitter posts showing off the cover, many users expressed frustration and dismay over their choice of model.

Kendall Jenner is on the 10 yr anniversary cover of Vogue India. The few opps brown women have to shine are given to white women I'm tiredt pic.twitter.com/D0NoyJeemG — eemi (@eemanabbasi) May 3, 2017

Completely baffled at the fact that vogue India had Kendall Jenner as their model. Smh so many pretty Indian models out there too! — SF (@sfxo_) May 4, 2017

Vogue Arab first cover is Gigi Hadid while Vogue India 10th anniversary issue cover is Kendall Jenner pic.twitter.com/hszupiPZ3v — joe (@glowzen) May 4, 2017

Kendall Jenner has yet to post the cover on her personal Instagram account, maybe because she’s aware of the backlash. The model has previously covered Vogue U.S., Japan, Spain, Australia and Germany.