Von Dutch Trucker Hats And Steve Madden Slinkys, Your Middle School Fashion Is BACK!

OH MY GOODNESS!!!! There might not be any better news for the whole rest of the day. Week, probably.

We’ve already seen the triumphant return of the Steve Madden Slinky, and our hearts just about stopped due to excitement.

Steve Madden is bringing back the slinky sandals and OMG middle school me can't contain the excitement pic.twitter.com/AImS8OhGQ7 — Jackie (@jackieed24) April 25, 2017

But the fun isn’t stopping there. It seems there is a GIANT resurgence in early 2000s fashion right now. Along with the Slinky, Forever 21 is selling crushed velour and spaghetti strap tops, people are starting to rock yin yang chokers and bucket hats again, and the greatest news of all…..Von Dutch Trucker Hats are BACK!

And if that’s not enough, it appears that Urban Outfitters is stepping up their millennial middle school fashion game as well!

Urban Outfitters is really stepping up their game w their early 2000s inspired line y'all. pic.twitter.com/jl9lXwhQBM — sh massissippi (@_thirst) March 5, 2017

Let’s just say we’re more than a little excited!

Via Buzzfeed