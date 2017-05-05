It’s here! The lineup for one of the most anticipated festivals in Texas was just announced and it’s GOOD. The lineup was announced this week and festival is continuing with two weekends and three-day tickets for both weekends are now on sale for $255 at the festival website. Single-day tickets are said to be offered at some point during the summer.

This year’s lineup include some pretty big acts such as Jay Z, Tove Lo, and Chance the Rapper! But the best part? A bunch of AMP favorites on the bill! Below, we’ve highlighted a few artists we’re excited on that lineup: KYLE Tove Lo Chance the Rapper