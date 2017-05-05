Carly Simon Reveals Lost ‘You’re So Vain’ Verse

By Abby Hassler

Legendary artist Carly Simon recently played a lost fourth verse from her 1972 hit “You’re So Vain” in a new BBC documentary. This revelation throws new speculation into the ongoing debate about who inspired this famous track.

“A friend of yours revealed to me / That you’d loved me all the time. Kept it secret from your wives / You believed it was no crime. You called me once to ask me things I couldn’t quite divine. Maybe that’s why I have tried to dismiss you, tried to dismiss you,” Simons sings in the lost verse.

Related: Carly Simon Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘You’re So Vain’

Simon already confirmed to People in 2015 that her former flame Warren Beatty is the subject of the hard-hitting second verse, which goes, “You had me several years ago when I was still quite naive. Well, you said that we made such a pretty pair and that you would never leave. But you gave away the things you loved and one of them was me.”

With this new reveal, fans have to wonder: Who is the fourth verse about?

Listen to the original song below.