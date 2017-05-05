Here Are The MTV Movie & TV Awards Performers, Presenters & Nominees

It’s coming up on Sunday night: the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Adam Devine is hosting: and Big Sean, Pitbull, J. Blavin, Camila Cabello and Noah Cyrus are performing.

It looks like the cast of the Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Emma Watson, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Vin Diesel, Cara Delevingne, Milo Ventimiglia, Hailee Steinfeld, Asia Kate Dillon, Ansel Elgort, Chrissy Metz, Snoop Dogg, Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya are presenting, too.

Just so you can make your picks, here’s “The List!”

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

