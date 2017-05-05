Here’s A First Look At One Of The New Monster In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7

May 5, 2017 5:36 PM By Tanner Kloven
We already know that the new season of ‘American Horror Story’ will be about the 2016 election. In fact the title is actually ‘American Horror Story: Election.’ Beyond that we haven’t gotten any more information. Well today the showrunner, Ryan Murphy, posted a sketch on Instagram of one of the new monsters for the upcoming season.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

It’s a scary elephant… It really looks a lot like the clown from ‘Freak Show,’ except, you know, with a trunk and elephant ears. Is it scary? Absolutely. Is it also a little silly? You bet. Since this is literally all we’ve seen from the upcoming season it’s way too early to make any kind of predictions, but the premise seems like it’s going to be really hard to pull off.

Lets keep an open mind. AHS has been excellent so far, in fact its one of the few shows that has only gotten better and better as it goes on. The show is set to air in the Fall of 2017.

Via Cosmopolitan

