Sometimes, the best parts of the movies are the blooper reels. Sadly though, those usually don’t make the final cut of the film.

However, there are a few times where the bloopers is SO good, that it absolutely has to stay in the film. Jackie Chan started inserting his bloopers into the credits. People loved it so much that other films starting doing the same thing.

So what could be better than 4 minutes worth of awesome bloopers that ended up in the final cut of their movie? Nothing! Enjoy!