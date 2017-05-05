New App Lets You Secretly Tell Your Ex They Might Have An STD

Are you worried that you might have given your previous sexual partners an STD? With the help of an up-and-coming app, you can let them know anonymously.

Hoping to stop the spread of STDs, Virgin Care sexual health service (out of the U.K.) is kicking off a texting service. Patients give phone numbers or email addresses of previous partners: and they take care of the rest (this includes sending a message, the fact that they need to be tested, and a unique code they can use on a website to get more info about the infection they’re at risk of having).

Source: New York Post