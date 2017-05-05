Student Wearing Darth Vader Costume Leads To Evacuation Of Wisconsin High School

A high school student at Ashwaubenon High School in Wisconsin sparked a mass evacuation of the school, just because he was trying to celebrate Star Wars Day.

A concerned parent called authorities after noticing a student wearing dark clothes and carrying a bag walk into the school. The parent thought it might have been a bulletproof vest or flak jacket. Students were instructed not to enter the school and instead were directed to various rally points in the community while the school was searched. Police soon discovered that there was no threat, and only a student wearing a Darth Vader costume.

Principal Brian Nelsen said the student made a mistake, and that costumes are not allowed at Ashwaubenon.

Source: Fox 11